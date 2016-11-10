BRIEF-Chinook Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 results and three well Birley drilling program

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Nov 9 Chinook Energy Inc :
* Chinook Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results and three well birley drilling program
* Says production in Q3 of 2016 averaged 6,464 boe/d, up 31% from same period in 2015
* Says strategic review is ongoing and there can be no guarantee that this review will result in a transaction
* Says during Q3, company executed gas handling agreement impacting majority of our British Columbia natural gas production
* Says company has approved a $5.5 million capital program for remainder of 2016
* Chinook-Determined consolidating subject assets within craft would allow two companies to focus on concentrated grouping of properties and would result in company being well positioned for review of strategic alternatives
* Says board of directors unanimously approved craft transaction
* Says company has approved a Q1 2017 capital program of $9.7 million
* Chinook-After distribution of craft shares to shareholders, to focus on emerging montney assets at Birley/Umbach, British Columbia,at Gold Creek,Pipestone, Alberta
* Says "We have continued to focus on improving our G&A cost structure and implement cost cutting initiatives"
* Chinook Energy-"During year to date, our capital expenditures were incurred on commissioning of our expanded Birley/Umbach compressor capacity"
* Sees Q4 production of 2,983 boe/d
* Sees Q4 exit production of 3,482 boe/d
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.