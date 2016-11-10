BRIEF-Alamos Q3 EPS $0.02

BRIEF-Head of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, to step down- NYT
* CEO of Sony's entertainment division, Michael Lynton to step down to focus on Snapchat- NYT Source http://nyti.ms/2j9rvGF
Nov 10 Alamos Gold Inc
* Says expect strong free cash flow growth in q4 and into 2017
* Says remain well positioned to meet our full year production, cost and capital guidance
* Sees fy gold production between 370,000 ounces - 400,000 ounces
* Says aisc were lower in q3 of 2016, a trend which is expected to continue going forward
* Alamos reports third quarter 2016 results and provides exploration update at la yaqui
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $125.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Friday announced a management shuffle that integrates the running of its physical outlets and online operations, and extends broader authority to the former head of online retailer Jet.com, which Wal-Mart bought for $3.3 billion last year.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.