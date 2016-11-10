BRIEF-500.com Limited reports Q3 results

Nov 10 500.Com Ltd
* Qtrly net revenues were nil, compared with rmb1.2 million
for Q2 of 2016
* 500.com-will not make earnings forecast until it receives
clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery
sales from ministry of finance
* 500.com says Q3 basic and diluted net losses per ads were
rmb1.82 and rmb1.82, respectively
* 500.com says Q3 non-GAAP basic and diluted net losses per
ads were rmb1.01 and rmb1.01, respectively
* 500.com announces financial results for the third quarter
of 2016
