BRIEF-Maximus sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.10

Nov 10 Maximus Inc
* Says backlog was $4.0 billion at september 30, 2016
* Says sales pipeline at september 30, 2016 was $4.3 billion
* Says approximately 93% of company's fiscal year 2017
forecasted revenue is in form of backlog, option periods or
extensions
* Maximus inc-revenue guidance includes unfavorable impacts
of approximately $110 million, comprised of about $50 million
related to weakening of british pound
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.08, revenue view $2.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maximus reports fourth quarter and full year results for
fiscal year 2016
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.90 to $3.10
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.55 billion
* Q4 revenue $623.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $610.5
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: