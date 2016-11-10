BRIEF-Canadian Tire Corp posts Q3 EPS of C$2.44

Nov 10 Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd

* Intention to repurchase an additional $550 million of class a non-voting shares by end of 2017

* 13.0 pct increase in annual dividend to $2.60 per share on each common and class a non-voting share

* Qtrly same store sales up in all core retail banners

* Qtrly store sales at sport chek increased 7.7 pct

* Canadian tire corporation ltd - consolidated retail sales increased $115.5 million, or 3.4 pct in Q3

* Excluding petroleum, qtrly consolidated revenue increased $48.1 million or 1.8 pct in quarter and was up 3.5 pct year to date

* Canadian tire corporation delivers strong third quarter, increases dividend and continues its share repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share C$2.44

* Q3 earnings per share view c$2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S