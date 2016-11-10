BRIEF-Sanchez announces public offering of common units

BRIEF-Duke Energy moving forward with permanent water solutions
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
Nov 10 Sanchez Production Partners Lp
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp announces public offering of common units
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Underwritten public offering of 8.8 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP
* Intends to use net proceeds received with offering to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in Carnero processing
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Priced public offering between $16 -$18 per common unit
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 A top U.S. senator on Friday called for wider federal scrutiny into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's marketing of diesel-powered SUVs, as British regulators sought answers from the Italian-American automaker in the aftermath of Volkswagen AG's emissions scandal.