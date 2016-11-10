版本:
BRIEF-BlueLinx Q3 earnings per share $1.68

Nov 10 BlueLinx Holdings Inc :

* BlueLinx announces third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.68

* Q3 revenue $469.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

