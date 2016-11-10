BRIEF-Petroquest Energy enters into East Texas joint venture agreements to develop cotton valley formation with group of investors

Nov 10 Petroquest Energy Inc :
* Investors acquired an approximate 20% working interest in
company's 6,400 gross acre project area
* Joint venture does not include existing vertical and
horizontal producing wells within defined project area
* Partners will pay approximately $12 million in
participation fees over first 12 months of program
* In addition, partners will pay approximately 24% of
drilling and completion costs relative to their 20% working
interest
* Evaluating interest from other potential partners that
could increase working interest sold by up to an additional 5%
* Entered into East Texas joint venture agreements to
develop cotton valley formation with a group of investors
* Petroquest Energy announces East Texas joint venture
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: