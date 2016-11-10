版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Uranium Resources reports Q3 loss per share $0.38

Nov 10 Uranium Resources Inc -

* Company's current cash is expected to fund critical operations through year-end 2016 into early 2017

* Uranium resources reports third quarter 2016 results and reviews lithium business development

* Q3 loss per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

