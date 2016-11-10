BRIEF-Ralph Lauren Q2 earnings per share $0.55

Nov 10 Ralph Lauren Corp :

* Ralph Lauren reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results and maintains its fiscal 2017 outlook

* For fiscal 2017, company is maintaining its guidance

* Consolidated net revenue is expected to decrease at a low-double digit rate consistent with way forward plan for FY 2017

* Expects to incur restructuring charges of about $400 million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities

* Ralph Lauren Corp qtrly consolidated comparable retail store sales decreased 8% on a reported basis

* Ralph Lauren Corp - operating margin for Q3 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be down approximately 200 to 225 basis points compared to prior year period

* Expects its fiscal 2017 restructuring activities to result in approximately $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings

* Ralph Lauren Corp - in Q3 of fiscal 2017, company expects consolidated net revenues to be down low-double digits to down low-teens on a reported basis

* Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency is expected to have minimal impact on revenue growth in fiscal 2017

* Ralph Lauren Corp qtrly consolidated comparable retail store sales decreased 9% in constant currency

* Ralph Lauren Corp -FY fiscal 2017, Q3 guidance excludes restructuring, other related charges expected to be recorded in connection with co's way forward plan

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.90 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.81 billion