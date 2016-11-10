版本:
BRIEF-American Shared Hospital Services Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Nov 10 American Shared Hospital Services :

* American shared hospital services says for three months ended September 30, 2016, medical services revenue increased 26.0% to $4.9 million

* American Shared Hospital Services reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

