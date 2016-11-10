版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 10日 星期四 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Intellicheck Mobilisa third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 10 Intellicheck Mobilisa Inc

* Intellicheck Mobilisa third quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per common share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $1.214 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐