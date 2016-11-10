版本:
BRIEF-Heather Masterson appointed CEO of Travelers Canada

Nov 10 Travelers Canada

* Masterson succeeds Duane Sanders, who has taken a senior leadership role in company's largest business segment in United States

* Heather Masterson appointed President and CEO of Travelers Canada Source Further company coverage:

