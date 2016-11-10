版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 11日 星期五 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Command Security Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Nov 10 Command Security Corp

* Command Security Corporation reports financial results for three and six months ended September 30, 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 23.1 percent to $42.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐