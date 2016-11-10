版本:
BRIEF-Cafepress Q3 gaap loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

Nov 10 Cafepress Inc

* Cafepress reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $19.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $19.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

