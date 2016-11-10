BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corp says Q3 corporate production averaged 11,848 boe/d

Nov 10 Athabasca Oil Corp
* Athabasca Oil Corporation reports 2016 third quarter
results and closing of the upsized $257 million contingent
bitumen royalty
* Athabasca Oil Corp qtrly corporate production averaged
11,848 boe/d (86 pct liquids), an increase of 63 pct
year-over-year
* Athabasca Oil Corp - Q3 volumes averaged 8,830 bbl/d and
september production averaged 8,922 bbl/d
* Athabasca Oil Corp- remains on track to commission an oil
battery at placid in April 2017 which will accommodate liquids
handling through 2018
* Athabasca Oil Corp - maintains its $102 million net
capital budget for 2016
* Athabasca Oil - annual light oil production is estimated
at about 4,500 boe/d
* Athabasca Oil - in thermal oil division, wildfire impact,
unplanned maintenance downtime ytd and planned pump changes in
Q4 impacted production volumes
* Athabasca Oil Corp - annual guidance estimated at
approximately 7,300 bbl/d on an unchanged capital budget of $11
million for thermal oil division
