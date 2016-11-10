BRIEF-Riocan Reit And Boardwalk Reit to create a joint venture

Nov 10 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust - Boardwalk will pay riocan approximately $2.9 million for its 50 pct interest in sub-divided land at closing

* Estimated that total construction for project will be between $60 million to $70 million

* Riocan Reit and Boardwalk Reit team up to create a joint venture to develop a mixed use retail and rental residential tower at riocan's brentwood village shopping centre