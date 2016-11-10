版本:
BRIEF-Boardwalk REIT announces third quarter financial results

Nov 10 Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust -

* Boardwalk REIT announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share c$0.65

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

