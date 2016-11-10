BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields reports Q3 earnings per share $0.05

Nov 10 Guyana Goldfields Inc -
* Remains well on track to meet its 2016 production and cash
cost (before royalty) guidance
* Guyana Goldfields Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $44.4 million
* Maintaining its 2016 production guidance of 140,000 to
160,000 ounces of gold
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expects to expand Aurora gold mine in 2017 to increase
milling capacity from 5,000 tpd to 8,000 tpd
* In negotiation with its lenders regarding level of debt
reduction in conjunction with restructuring of current project
facility
* Guyana Goldfields Inc reports third quarter 2016 results;
produced 34,400 ounces of gold with cash costs of $499/OZ
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: