Nov 11 Cathedral Energy Services Ltd

* Says revenues of $21,101 in 2016 Q3 compared to $31,374 in 2015 Q3

* Cathedral energy services ltd - Q3 loss earnings per share $0.06

* Cathedral energy services ltd - Q3 ffo $0.02

* Cathedral energy services ltd - sees an improved outlook for industry activity levels going into Q4 2016 and 2017

* Cathedral energy services reports results for 2016 Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: