BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of updated data

Nov 11 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals - TRC105 given at recommended phase
2 dose of 10 mg/kg weekly was well-tolerated in combination with
votrient at approved dose
* Tracon Pharma - on track to initiate phase 3 study of
TRC105 with votrient in patients with angiosarcoma in
U.S.,Europe later this year or early 2017
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals have submitted phase 3 study trial
design to FDA for a special protocol assessment
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of updated
data from phase 1b/2 study of TRC105 and Votrient in patients
with angiosarcoma
