BRIEF-Quest diagnostics raises revenue growth outlook and increases dividend

Nov 11 Quest Diagnostics Inc
* Quest Diagnostics has raised its common stock dividend by
12.5 pct to an annual rate of $1.80 per share
* Quest Diagnostics reaffirms invigorate target of $1.3
billion run rate cost savings by end of 2017
* Quest Diagnostics to expand retail presence in safeway
stores to more than 50 by end of 2016, 200 by end of 2017
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.07 to $5.12
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures to approximate $250
million.
* Quest Diagnostics - revenue growth beyond 2016 to be
between 3-5 pct, earnings to grow faster than revenues in
mid-to-high single digit range
* Quest Diagnostics expecting to deliver $600 million in run
rate savings from 2015 to 2017 to achieve its target of $1.3
billion by end of 2017.
* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.10, revenue view $7.51
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quest Diagnostics raises revenue growth outlook, increases
dividend at 2016 investor day
