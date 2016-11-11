BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

Nov 11 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444 demonstrating safety and evidence of anti-tumor activity as a single agent in patients with advanced refractory cancers

* Corvus Pharmaceuticals says CPI-444 well tolerated to date, with one patient treated with combination therapy experiencing possibly drug-related serious AE

* Corvus Pharma says initial part of trial identified optimum dose of CPI-444 that is being used in 2nd part of trial that is currently enrolling patients