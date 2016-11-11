BRIEF-Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444

Nov 11 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals announces preliminary phase 1/1b
clinical data with lead checkpoint inhibitor CPI-444
demonstrating safety and evidence of anti-tumor activity as a
single agent in patients with advanced refractory cancers
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals says CPI-444 well tolerated to
date, with one patient treated with combination therapy
experiencing possibly drug-related serious AE
* Corvus Pharma says initial part of trial identified
optimum dose of CPI-444 that is being used in 2nd part of trial
that is currently enrolling patients
