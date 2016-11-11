BRIEF-Noranda income fund reports third quarter financial results

Nov 11 Noranda Income Fund
* Noranda Income Fund reports third quarter financial
results
* Noranda Income Fund says Q3 adjusted net revenues were
$65.9 million, up 8% from $60.9 million in Q3 2015
* Qtrly zinc metal production of 67,815 tonnes, up 3% from
65,800 tonnes in q3 2015
* "expect to achieve our production and zinc metal targets
for year of 265,000 to 275,000 tonnes"
* Noranda income fund says incurred a $21 million non-cash
impairment charge due to significant tightening availability of
zinc concentrate supply in quarter
