Nov 11 Cytrx Corp

* Cytrx says dose-limiting toxicities were not observed in either cohort, and no clinically significant cardiac toxicities were seen

* Cytrx says there were nine treatment-related serious adverse events, and no treatment-related deaths

* Cytrx presents positive interim results from on-going phase 1b/2 aldoxorubicin combination clinical trial at the 2016 ctos annual meeting