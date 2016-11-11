版本:
BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces update on clinical data from NY-ESO Spear T-cell synovial sarcoma study

Nov 11 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc :

* Adaptimmune announces update on clinical data from NY-ESO Spear T-cell synovial sarcoma study at the 2016 annual meeting of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS)

* median survival for Cohort 1 now calculated to be about 18 months (80 weeks) versus about 13 months (56 weeks) as previously reported

* other updates indicate there continue to be additional partial responses among low NY-ESO expressors in Cohort 2, that is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

