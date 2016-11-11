BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences Inc Q3 loss from operations was $2.5 million

Nov 11 Cellectar Biosciences Inc :
* Continues to estimate that its available cash and cash
equivalents will fund its planned operations into Q1 of 2017
* Cellectar Biosciences Inc qtrly loss from operations was
$2.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from Q3 of 2015
* Expects that additional capital will be required to
complete its planned clinical and preclinical development
* Update -- Cellectar Biosciences announces recent key
accomplishments and third quarter 2016 financial results
