BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences Inc Q3 loss from operations was $2.5 million

Nov 11 Cellectar Biosciences Inc :

* Continues to estimate that its available cash and cash equivalents will fund its planned operations into Q1 of 2017

* Cellectar Biosciences Inc qtrly loss from operations was $2.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from Q3 of 2015

* Expects that additional capital will be required to complete its planned clinical and preclinical development

* Update -- Cellectar Biosciences announces recent key accomplishments and third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

