BRIEF-Rubicon Minerals provides an update on restructuring transaction

Nov 11 Rubicon Minerals Corp :
* Rubicon minerals announces meetings of creditors, provides
an update on restructuring transaction, and announces the filing
of its third quarter 2016 financial statements
* court order in CCAA proceedings authorizing co to file a
plan of compromise and arrangement
* if plan is approved by requisite majorities of affected
creditors, company intends to seek court approval of plan on Dec
8, 2016
* restructuring transaction involves new equity raise of up
to C$45.0 million by way of a private placement of subscription
receipts
* order authorizing filing plan of compromise, arrangement
where previously announced restructuring transaction is to be
implemented
