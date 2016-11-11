BRIEF-Belden proposes to buy Digi International for about $380 mln

Nov 11 Belden Inc :
* Belden submits proposal to Digi International Inc
regarding potential acquisition
* Belden Inc - under terms of proposal, Digi shareholders
would receive $13.82 in cash for each Digi share
* Belden Inc - offer represents an implied enterprise value
of $242 million
* Belden Inc- proposal would be fully funded with existing
cash reserves
* Belden - proposal to acquire Digi in an all-cash
transaction valued at approximately $380 million
