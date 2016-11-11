BRIEF-Belden proposes to buy Digi International for about $380 mln

Nov 11 Belden Inc :

* Belden submits proposal to Digi International Inc regarding potential acquisition

* Belden Inc - under terms of proposal, Digi shareholders would receive $13.82 in cash for each Digi share

* Belden Inc - offer represents an implied enterprise value of $242 million

* Belden Inc- proposal would be fully funded with existing cash reserves

* Belden - proposal to acquire Digi in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $380 million

