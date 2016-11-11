BRIEF-MCAN Mortgage Corp reports Q3 earnings per share C$0.43

Nov 11 MCAN Mortgage Corp -
* Board of directors declared an increase to quarterly
dividend from $0.29 per share to $0.30 per share
* "Expect housing markets to continue to benefit from
historically low interest rates"
* MCAN Mortgage Corp says expect financial markets to remain
volatile through end of 2016
* Also expect a slowdown in housing markets as a result of
impact of regulatory changes to mortgage insurance
* MCAN Mortgage Corporation reports 36% increase in third
quarter earnings and increase in quarterly dividend
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.43
