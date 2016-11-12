版本:
BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Q3 EPS C$0.02

Nov 11 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.02

* Trez capital mortgage investment corporation announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

