BRIEF-Edgefront REIT Q3 AFFO per unit $0.054

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 11 Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
* Edgefront real estate investment trust announces strong q3 results with year-over-year growth in affo per unit, industry leading 100% occupancy
* Q3 FFO per unit $0.048
* Q3 AFFO per unit $0.054
* Q3 property revenue $3.88 million versus $2.98 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.