BRIEF-Ferroglobe reports Q3 adj. loss per share $0.09

Nov 13 Ferroglobe Plc :

* Q3 loss per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ferroglobe reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $365 million versus I/B/E/S view $414.8 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

