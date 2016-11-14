BRIEF-Gildan Activewear announces proposed acquisition of American Apparel brand

Nov 14 Gildan Activewear Inc :
* Gildan activewear announces proposed acquisition of
American Apparel brand
* Gildan will not be purchasing any retail store assets
* Gildan Activewear Inc - Company will also separately
purchase inventory from American Apparel
* American Apparel voluntarily filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on November 14, 2016
* Gildan - Bankruptcy court may require American Apparel to
hold auction for assets, business under which proposed deal
would constitute initial bid
* Gildan Activewear - Consummation of acquisition would be
subject to Gildan being selected as successful bidder in any
such auction and bankruptcy court approval
* Deal for a cash purchase price of approximately $66
million
* Gildan Activewear - Company will be entitled to break-up
fee, certain expense reimbursements if it does not prevail as
successful bidder at any such auction
