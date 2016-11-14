BRIEF-Nuvista Energy reports Q3 EPS $0.01

Nov 14 Nuvista Energy Ltd
* Achieved Q3 2016 production of 24,898 BOE/D, as compared
to 23,451 BOE/D in prior quarter and 21,622 BOE/D in Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* For FY 2017 guidance remains as previously announced
* FY2017 earnings per share view c$0.20, revenue view
c$356.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and natural gas revenues $65.2 million versus.
$54.7 million
* Production for Q4 of 2016 is anticipated in range of
23,500 to 24,500 BOE/D
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.04, revenue view c$74.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nuvista energy announces third quarter 2016 financial and
operating results
