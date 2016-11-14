BRIEF-Amaya reports Q3 2016 results and updates FY2016 guidance

Nov 14 Amaya Inc -
* Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $
0.42
* Sees 2016 revenues of $1,137 to $1,157 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.78
to $1.83
* Prepayment will be at a 6% annual discount rate and Amaya
expects to save approximately $2.5 million by making prepayment
* Intends to prepay deferred purchase price for its
acquisition of rational group on or about November 18, 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $1.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue rose 9.5 percent to $270.9 million
* Intends to prepay approximately $200 million of $400
million deferred purchase price for its acquisition of rational
group
* Amaya Inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing
operations $0.06
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $270.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amaya Inc, "As we have concluded strategic review process,
we are excited to continue focusing on improving company and our
operations"
* Amaya reports third quarter 2016 results; updates full
year 2016 guidance
