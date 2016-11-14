BRIEF-Patriot National announces closing of new credit facility

Nov 14 Patriot National Inc :
* Patriot National Inc - "board of directors continues to
explore all strategic value creation opportunities"
* Patriot National Inc - expands stock repurchase program to
$40 million from $15 million
* Patriot National Inc - declares special dividend of $2.50
per share of common stock
* Company closes new $250 million term loan and $30 million
revolving credit line with Cerberus Business Finance
* Patriot National Inc - company fully repaid all
outstanding obligations on former senior secured credit facility
upon closing
* Patriot National Inc announces closing of new credit
facility and capital distribution to shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: