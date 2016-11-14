BRIEF-Aecom Q4 adjusted EPS $0.65

Nov 14 Aecom
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters
* Aecom says fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are
expected to be approximately $115 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $18.18
* Aecom - total backlog increased 4% from q3 to $42.8
billion at quarter-end
* Aecom - stephen m. Kadenacy, in addition to his existing
operational duties as president, has been given added title of
chief operating officer
* Aecom - fiscal year 2017 adjusted eps guidance includes
approximately $0.20 of anticipated gains related to aecom
capital realizations
* Q4 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.66 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters
* Aecom reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.70 to $3.10
including items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
