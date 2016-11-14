BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing posts Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.65

Nov 14 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Normalized FFO is expected to range between $2.48 and
$2.50 per diluted common share for 2016
* Expect Uniti Fiber's contribution to 2016 operating
results to be about $71 million in revenues and $27 million of
adjusted EBITDA
* Definitive agreement to acquire privately-held network
management holdings ltd
* Intends to initially fund transaction through borrowings
under its revolving credit facility
* Initial consideration for 359 wireless towers currently in
operation is expected to be approximately $65 million
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased 2016 full year outlook
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.60 to $2.62
* Tower business will now operate under name Uniti Towers
and will be led by lawrence gleason as president
* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Communications sales & leasing inc qtrly normalized FFO
per share $0.61
* Q3 revenue $200.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.6
million
* Reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.65
