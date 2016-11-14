BRIEF-Eiger announces positive phase 2 data for the study of liver diseases (AASLD)

Nov 14 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* Eiger - low dose LNF + RTV with peg IFN achieves most
rapid and profound viral load decline, with highest rate of
HDV-RNA PCR-negativity on treatment
* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals - LNF + RTV (all-oral) regimens
achieve HDV-RNA PCR-negativity on treatment
* Eiger - in lowr HDV - 2 study, identified correct low dose
lnf regimens that are well tolerated, which will support pivotal
48 week treatment study
* Eiger announces positive phase 2 data at The American
Association for the study of liver diseases (aasld) meeting:
multiple paths forward identified with lonafarnib therapy in
lowr hdv program
