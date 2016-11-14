BRIEF-Pyxis Tankers Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08

Nov 14 Pyxis Tankers Inc
* Pyxis tankers inc - "as part of our strategic plan, pyxis
tankers continues to be on look-out for acquisitions"
* Pyxis tankers inc - "continue to believe chartering
environment should materially improve starting in latter half of
2017"
* Pyxis tankers - "deepening of fall in spot charter rates
since q2 of year has negatively affected virtually all product
tanker operators"
* Pyxis tankers inc qtrly voyage revenues of $7.2 million,
represented a decrease of $1.0 million, or 12.6%, from $8.2
million over comparable period in 2015
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Pyxis tankers inc. Announces financial results for the
three and nine months ended september 30, 2016
