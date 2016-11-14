BRIEF-Goldsource revises 2016 production guidance

Nov 14 Goldsource Mines Inc
* Goldsource Mines sees average throughput of 500 tonnes per
day (TPD) in November 2016 and 750 TPD for December 2016
* Goldsource Mines company produced 137 ounces of gold in
September and 78 ounces of gold in October
* Goldsource Mines production during September and October
materially impacted by "equipment related downtime and water
shortages due to dry season"
* Goldsource Mines revised 2016 production guidance range
of 600 to 800 ounces of gold, down from previous guidance of
1,400 to 2,100 ounces of gold
* Goldsource Mines drop in phase I proof of concept
production guidance for 2016 primarily reflects lower than
expected throughput and recovery
* Goldsource Mines sees average net recovery to dore of
20-25 pct, down from budgeted net gold recovery of 25-30 pct for
H2 2016
