BRIEF-Stateline Solar Project to acquire 300-MW Stateline Solar Project for $329.5 mln

Nov 14 8point3 Energy Partners Lp -

* 8point3 Energy Partners enters into agreement to acquire 34 percent stake in 300-MW Stateline Solar Project

* Deal for $329.5 million

* Southern California Edison is purchasing power generated by project under a 20 year power purchase agreement

* Partnership to fund deal through cash on hand, a promissory note and borrowings under its existing credit facility

* Project expected to generate about $32 million in average annual pre-tax cash distributions and has a 20 year contract life

* Stateline Solar Project enters into agreement to acquire 34 percent stake in 300-MW Stateline Solar Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

