2016年 11月 15日

BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $0.29

Nov 14 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Quarterly loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue rose 81 percent to $4.9 million

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

