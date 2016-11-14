版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 15日 星期二 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports expects Q3 comp. sales to be at high-end of guided ranges

Nov 14 Pier 1 Imports Inc

* Pier 1 Imports - election appears to have disrupted sales during first 10 days of Nov but anticipate that sales trends will improve as we move through Oct

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal q3 results to be at high-end of our previously guided ranges for comparable and net sales, merchandise margin

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal Q3 results to be at high-end of previously guided ranges for earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share

* Pier 1 Imports Inc - "comparable sales quarter-to-date through october grew at a low single-digit rate"

* Pier 1 Imports Inc. updates third quarter fiscal 2017 financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐