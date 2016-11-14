BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports expects Q3 comp. sales to be at high-end of guided ranges

Nov 14 Pier 1 Imports Inc
* Pier 1 Imports - election appears to have disrupted sales
during first 10 days of Nov but anticipate that sales trends
will improve as we move through Oct
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal q3 results to be at
high-end of our previously guided ranges for comparable and net
sales, merchandise margin
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - now expect fiscal Q3 results to be at
high-end of previously guided ranges for earnings per share and
adjusted earnings per share
* Pier 1 Imports Inc - "comparable sales quarter-to-date
through october grew at a low single-digit rate"
* Pier 1 Imports Inc. updates third quarter fiscal 2017
financial guidance
