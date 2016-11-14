BRIEF-Hill International reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results

Nov 14 Hill International Inc

* Hill international reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results

* Hill International Inc says expects that consulting fee revenue in 2016 will be between $600 million and $610 million

* Hill International Inc says "expect to return to revenue growth companywide in 2017"

* Hill International Inc says total backlog at September 30, 2016 was $944 million, down slightly from $949 million at June 30, 2016

* Hill International says lowered guidance relating to EBITDA margin as a percentage of consulting fees in 2016, now expects will be in range of 4% to 6%

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $160.4 million