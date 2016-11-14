BRIEF-Hill International reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 financial results

Nov 14 Hill International Inc
* Hill international reports third quarter and first nine
months 2016 financial results
* Hill International Inc says expects that consulting fee
revenue in 2016 will be between $600 million and $610 million
* Hill International Inc says "expect to return to revenue
growth companywide in 2017"
* Hill International Inc says total backlog at September 30,
2016 was $944 million, down slightly from $949 million at June
30, 2016
* Hill International says lowered guidance relating to
EBITDA margin as a percentage of consulting fees in 2016, now
expects will be in range of 4% to 6%
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $160.4 million
