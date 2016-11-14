BRIEF-Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and updates EP activities

Nov 14 Tourmaline Oil Corp
* Tourmaline Oil Corp reports third quarter results and
updates EP activities
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says has approved a $1.35 billion 2017
capital program, pro forma shell Canada acquisition
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expects to achieve 2016 exit
production target of 210,000-215,000 boepd in late November
* Tourmaline oil corp says pro forma shell Canada
transaction, Tourmaline is expecting average production between
250,000 and 260,000 boepd in 2017
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says expecting a further 20-25% growth
in production in 2018.
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly natural gas production
895,256 mcf/d versus 786,910 mcf/d
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly oil equivalent production
169,347 boe/d versus 150,297 boe/d
* Tourmaline Oil says now expecting full-year 2017 average
production of 225,000 boepd, up from 215,000 boepd previously,
not including shell Canada deal
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly earnings per share $0.10
* Tourmaline Oil Corp says qtrly crude oil and ngl
production 20,138 bbl/d versus 19,146 bbl/d
