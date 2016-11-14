BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production says creditor, catalyst led restructuring completed

Nov 14 Pacific Exploration and Production Corp
:
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - creditor and
catalyst led restructuring completed
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - q3 average daily
net production after royalties was 75,096 boe/d, 41% lower
compared with previous quarter
* Q3 revenue c$309 million, down $67 million from q2
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - company
initiating broad review of all activities and processes with "an
emphasis on efficient operations"
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - company,
assisted by executive search firm spencer stuart, is finalizing
process to select a permanent ceo
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - Jim Latimer,
appointed interim president and ceo, continues to work with
board
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - liquidity
(including cash and available lc) at September 30, 2016
approximately u.s.$672 million
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - has implemented
a strategy to narrow its geographic focus to Colombia and Peru
* Pacific Exploration And Production Corp - recorded an
impairment charge of $424 million in q3 compared to $568 million
in same period in 2015
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - since January 1,
2016, company reduced internal head count by approximately 1,100
employees (40%)
* Pacific Exploration and Production - taking further steps
to achieve $110 million of annualized expense during 2017,
excluding one-time costs
* Pacific Exploration and Production Corp - Camilo
Mcallister, Pacific's proposed new CFO, will formally commence
his duties shortly
* Pacific announces third quarter 2016 results and effect of
restructuring transaction
