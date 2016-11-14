BRIEF-Regency Centers, Equity One to merge in $15.6 bln transaction

Nov 14 Regency Centers Corp :
* Regency Centers Corp - transaction expected to be
accretive to core FFO/share upon realization of expected
operational and overhead cost benefits
* Regency Centers Corp - following closing of transaction,
regency shareholders are expected to own approximately 62
percent of combined company's equity
* Says number of directors on regency's board of directors
will be increased to 12
* Regency Centers - following closing of transaction, former
equity one shareholders are expected to own approximately 38
percent of combined co equity
* Combined company expects to realize approximately $27
million in annual run-rate cost savings by 2018
* Regency Centers Corp - stein will serve as chairman and
chief executive officer of combined company
* Upon completion of merger, company will retain regency
name and will continue to trade under ticker symbol REG (NYSE)
* Regency Centers Corp - regency's president and chief
financial officer, Lisa Palmer will continue in her respective
role at combined company
* Regency Centers Corp says each company will also pay a
pro-rated pre-closing dividend
* Says strategic transaction was unanimously approved by
board of directors of both companies
* Regency Centers Corp - merger will create a national
portfolio of 429 properties encompassing more than 57 million
square feet
* Says J.P. Morgan Securities Llc is acting as financial
advisor to regency
* Regency Centers Corp says each share of equity one common
stock will be converted into 0.45 shares of newly issued shares
of regency common stock
* Combined company with equity one is expected to have a pro
forma equity market capitalization of about $11.7 billion and a
total market capitalization of $15.6 billion
* Upon completion of merger, company's headquarters will
remain in Jacksonville, Florida
* Regency centers - Chaim Katzman, current chairman of
equity one, Gazit-Globe's designee on co's board, to serve as
non-executive vice chairman of combined co
* Regency Centers Corp - Gazit-Globe, which owns
approximately 34 percent of outstanding stock of equity one, has
agreed to vote in favor transaction
* Regency Centers Corp - John C. Schweitzer will continue to
serve in his role as lead director for regency
* Regency Centers Corp - each company is expected to
continue its ordinary course dividend policy during pendency of
merger
* Regency Centers and Equity One to merge in $15.6 billion
transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: