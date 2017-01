Nov 15 Mfc Bancorp Ltd

* MFC Bancorp estimate have incurred restructuring charges of more than $7 million in first nine months of 2016

* MFC Bancorp believe restructuring actions to result in cost reductions of more than $21 million going forward on annualized basis

* Net book value per share at quarter-end $5.36

Reports results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016